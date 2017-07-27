FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-Russia to hit back hard if new U.S. sanctions become law - Kommersant
July 27, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 20 days ago

MEDIA-Russia to hit back hard if new U.S. sanctions become law - Kommersant

2 Min Read

* If U.S. President Donald Trump signs proposed new sanctions against Russia into law, Moscow will retaliate by taking "symmetrical" measures, the Kommersant business daily wrote, citing Russian Foreign Ministry sources;

* It said Russia is expected to seize a U.S. dacha compound in Moscow and an embassy warehouse and to expel 35 U.S. diplomats, in a tit-for-tat response to the actions of then U.S. President Barack Obama last December;

* Russia may also cap the number of U.S. diplomatic staff in Moscow which it says exceeds the number of Russian diplomats in Washington;

* But Moscow has limited leverage when it comes to seriously hurting the U.S. economy, according to businessmen and analysts cited by the paper;

* However, Russia still supplies enriched uranium for U.S. nuclear power plants, titanium for its aviation industry, as well as aluminium and steel;

* Potential restrictions on the work of U.S. companies in Russia would have more impact though, the daily said. U.S. companies occupy a significant niche in the consumer goods market, the IT, and pharmaceuticals sectors. -- Source link: www.kommersant.ru/doc/3367762 -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

