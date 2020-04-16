MEDIA-Russia to postpone annual Red Square World War Two parade over coronavirus - RBC

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) -

* The Kremlin has decided to postpone Russia’s annual World War Two Victory Day parade, the RBC news outlet reported on Thursday, citing four unnamed sources close to the presidential administration and the defence ministry.

* The parade is due to take place on May 9 on Moscow’s Red Square.

* President Vladimir Putin is likely to make a statement on the issue, according to two of the sources, RBC said.

* The Kremlin plans to announce the postponement decision by the end of this week and may do so at a meeting of the national Security Council later on Thursday, according to the RBC report. -- Source link: bit.ly/3cqgZFt -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)