September 4, 2018 / 8:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

MEDIA-Russia to supply U.S. with new rocket engines - Kommersant

1 Min Read

* Russian engine maker Energomash has signed a new contract to supply four RD-181 rocket engines to U.S. aerospace firm Orbital ATK by 2021 for its Antares rocket, the Kommersant newspaper wrote on Tuesday.

* The new contract comes despite Russian lawmakers suggesting Russia could stop selling the U.S. rocket engine as part of its response to a new round of U.S. sanctions.

* The United States is Energomash’s only market for this class of rocket engine, the newspaper said.

* Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, said Russia did not intend to stop mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States, the paper wrote. -- Source link: bit.ly/2PAtnqS -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

