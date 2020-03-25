Healthcare
MEDIA-Russian defence minister's Syria visit linked to coronavirus fight - Vedomosti

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu’s two-day visit to Syria this week was aimed at trying to prevent a flare-up in tensions there that might distract Russia, Turkey and Syria from committing resources to fighting coronavirus, the Vedomosti daily reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

* Shoigu this week met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at a time when joint patrols by Russian and Turkish forces along the M4 highway had been cut short due to security concerns. -- Source link: bit.ly/39ggMmi -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

