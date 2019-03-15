Industrials
March 15, 2019

MEDIA-Russian govt proposes Pobeda airline spurn Boeing 737 MAX - Vedomosti

* Russia’s government has proposed budget airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of national carrier Aeroflot, buy Russian-made planes instead of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the Vedomosti business daily reported on Friday.

* Vedomosti said the proposal was unrelated to Sunday’s deadly plane crash in Ethiopia involving a Boeing plane and said the government wanted Pobeda to buy Russian-made MS-21 commercial passenger planes to support domestic industry.

* Pobeda last year asked the government to approve the purchase of 50 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The company has already signed a contract to receive 20 of them from 2019 to 2021.

* The government authorised obtaining 20 of the planes, but has not yet authorised the acquisition of the remaining 30, Vedomosti cited two sources as saying. -- Source link: bit.ly/2TUxZ12 -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

