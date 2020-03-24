Industrials
March 24, 2020 / 6:09 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

MEDIA-Russia's Aeroflot agrees with VTB to postpone lease payments - Kommersant

1 Min Read

* Russian state airline Aeroflot agreed with VTB Leasing to postpone lease payments for 67 aircraft from April-September 2020 to July 2021, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday citing sources

* Aeroflot is also in talks with other lessors, one of the sources said

* VTB said that Aeroflot’s payments will be restructured but did not disclose the terms. Aeroflot declined to comment.

-- Source link: bit.ly/3blwm19 -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Gdansk Newsroom)

