FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 13, 2018 / 6:53 AM / in 9 hours

MEDIA-SocGen to sell Belgian private banking unit - L'echo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** France’s third-biggest bank is exploring a sale of its private banking unit in Belgium, L’echo reports, citing several unnamed sources

** Possible buyers include Degroof Petercam, Puilaetco Dewaay, Credit Agricole’s Indosuez or Banque Transatlantique

** European private banking sector is undergoing a consolidation, as smaller players face pressure on profitability from rising regulatory costs

** SocGen bought the Belgian private banking business, la banque De Martelaere, in 2001 for 78 million euros ($91.57 million), according to L’echo

** SocGen did not immediately reply to a request for comment

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8518 euros) (Reporting by Paris Newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.