FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 18, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) -

* Debt-ridden LeEco will soon obtain investments from several Chinese internet, property and tech giants, Caixin reported

* More than five companies, including Tencent, JD.com, Lenovo and Suning will each invest up to 300 million yuan ($48 million) in LeEco’s television-making unit, Caixin reported quoting an unnamed source

* Its movie subsidiary may start a new funding round in the middle of the year, and the chairman of Dalian Wanda Group, Wang Jianlin, is interested, Caixin said

Source link: (bit.ly/2J2BF7J)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.