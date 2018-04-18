MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) -

* Debt-ridden LeEco will soon obtain investments from several Chinese internet, property and tech giants, Caixin reported

* More than five companies, including Tencent, JD.com, Lenovo and Suning will each invest up to 300 million yuan ($48 million) in LeEco’s television-making unit, Caixin reported quoting an unnamed source

* Its movie subsidiary may start a new funding round in the middle of the year, and the chairman of Dalian Wanda Group, Wang Jianlin, is interested, Caixin said

Source link: (bit.ly/2J2BF7J)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)