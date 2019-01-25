MEDIA-Three funds, not Autogrill still in race for Elior's Areas division -Les Echos

** Carlyle, Lonestar, PAI, retained to make final bids for the Areas business of France’s Elior in coming weeks, sources tell Les Echos.

** Italy’s Autogrill said to be out of the process - Les Echos

** Elior eyes valuation of at least 1.6 billion euros for Areas - les Echos

** Preferred bidders for Areas are expected to be chosen by the start of March, a source close to the matter had told Reuters.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)