MEDIA-Three funds, not Autogrill still in race for Elior's Areas division -Les Echos

Three funds, not Autogrill still in race for Elior's Areas division

** Carlyle, Lonestar, PAI, retained to make final bids for the Areas business of France’s Elior in coming weeks, sources tell Les Echos.

** Italy’s Autogrill said to be out of the process - Les Echos

** Elior eyes valuation of at least 1.6 billion euros for Areas - les Echos

** Preferred bidders for Areas are expected to be chosen by the start of March, a source close to the matter had told Reuters.

