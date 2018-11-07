Consumer Goods and Retail
MEDIA-Tourism in France set for record year in 2018 - Le Figaro

** 2018 set to be record year for tourism in France, Jean Baptiste Lemoyne, Junior Minister for tourism tells Le Figaro.

** Foreign tourists to top 90 million mark in 2018.

** Revenue from tourism to reach 57 billion euros in 2018.

** Investment in tourism in France to reach 14.2 bln euros against 13.9 bln in 2017.

** France has a target of 100 mln foreign tourists by 2020, generating revenue of 60 billion euros, with a goal of investing 15 billion euros in tourism industry.

