MEDIA -Turnover of China's takeout industry to reach $86.3 bln in 2019 - Xinhua

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - — Source link: Xinhua News Agency — The annual turnover of China’s takeout industry is expected to reach 603.5 billion yuan ($86.3 billion) in 2019, the official Xinhua news agency said citing a report released by Meituan Research Institute and the China Hospitality Association. Meituan’s light food takeaway orders grew by 102% year on year in the first three quarters of 2019, the report showed, which echoed the growing trend of more nutritious and healthier diets in the takeout sector. — Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1 = 6.9954 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, editing by Louise Heavens)