Spain's Mediapro stock listing a goal for medium, not short term- spokeswoman

MADRID, May 30 (Reuters) - Spanish multimedia group Mediapro is not planning a stock market list in the short term though it is possible in the medium term, a spokeswoman said on Thursday after a media report said the company was considering an initial public offering.

Mediapro, which is controlled by China’s Orient Hontai and owns the rights to broadcast La Liga and the Champions League soccer tournaments in Spain, was eying a listing which would value it at 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), El Confidencial reported. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Susan Fenton)