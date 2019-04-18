Mediaset to decide over pan-European TV project by July 25-CEO

COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy, April 18 (Reuters) - Mediaset will take a decision over a possible pan-European free-to-air television alliance by July 25, the date set for a board that could review the broadcaster’s decision not to pay dividend over 2018 results, its chief executive said.

Speaking to reporters after the group’s annual general meeting, Pier Silvio Berlusconi said there were several options for Mediaset’s pan-European project.

“Once we have all the elements, we’ll understand how to go about this,” he said. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)