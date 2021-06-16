DAZN nears deal with Mediaset unit on advertising business in Italy - sources

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Streaming app DAZN is nearing a three-year deal to give Italian Mediaset unit Publitalia the right to manage advertising on its sport streaming service in Italy, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Italian top commercial broadcaster Mediaset’s unit Publitalia would handle DAZN advertising business connected with Serie A, one of the sources said, adding a deal could be announced as early as this week.

Mediaset and Dazn declined to comment.