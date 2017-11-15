FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset's majority owner to vote in favour of governance changes
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
Breakingviews
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 15, 2017 / 7:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mediaset's majority owner to vote in favour of governance changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The majority stakeholder of Mediaset, Fininvest, said on Wednesday it would vote in favour of the governance change proposals made by the board of the Italian broadcaster.

Mediaset’s directors proposed on Friday a change in the size of its board and in the way its members are appointed, in a move that could restrict French shareholder Vivendi’s influence.

Fininvest, Berlusconi’s family holding company, owns 39.5 percent of Mediaset while Vivendi holds a 28.8 percent stake.

The proposals will be voted on at an extraordinary shareholders meeting called for Dec. 15.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.