Czech investor Kretinsky's CMI group not interested in Mediaset shares

PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Czech Media Invest (CMI), the investment vehicle of Czech and Slovak investors led by Daniel Kretinsky, is not interested at the moment in buying shares in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, a board member said on Tuesday.

“No interest in buying Mediaset shares,” CMI board member Daniel Castvaj said, adding there had been no talks with Mediaset.

Both Mediaset and CMI are shareholders in Germany’s ProSiebenSat Media.

Two Italian newspapers had reported on Saturday that Kretinsky was interested in buying shares in the TV group.