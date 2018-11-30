Broadcasting
Italy's Mediaset sells part of its pay-TV assets to Sky

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Friday it had sold to Sky’s Italian unit the whole of R2, a company which includes the maintenance and commercial assets carved out of its pay-TV unit Premium.

The deal will have to be cleared by the national antitrust and communications authorities and does not include Premium’s pay-TV services to Mediaset clients, the Italian TV group said.

The sale is part of a content agreement between the two broadcaster which was signed in March this year.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti

