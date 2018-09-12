FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mediaset working on big deal in European TV sector - CEO

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest private broadcaster Mediaset is working on a large merger and acquisitions deal in Europe’s TV sector, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We are working on something big and something complex... we believe in it,” Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in reply to a question on European mergers in the sector.

In June, Berlusconi said Mediaset was looking to create a pan-European broadcaster to fend off competition from its traditional rivals.

French media giant Vivendi owns 28.8 percent of Mediaset.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

