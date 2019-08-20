Glass Lewis recommends Mediaset shareholders back Dutch holding plan

MILAN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders in both Mediaset and Mediaset Espana back a plan to merge the Italian broadcaster and its Spanish unit under a Dutch holding company, the proxy adviser said in a document seen by Reuters.

Both Mediaset and Mediaset Espana will hold extraordinary shareholder meetings in September to vote on the transaction, which is part of a pan-European growth strategy by Italy’s top commercial broadcaster.