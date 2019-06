MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset is planning a corporate reorganization which includes its Spanish unit Mediaset Espana, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Mediaset said in a statement that the company has no plan to buy out minority investors in its Spanish unit. It was commenting on speculation of a buyout.

Mediaset Espana shares are suspended from trade pending an announcement. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Editing by Mark Bendeich)