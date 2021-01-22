Italy's Mediaset wins two legal cases involving online piracy

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Friday it had won two legal cases involving online piracy cases against French and U.S. portals.

In a statement, the broadcaster said a court had ordered France’s Dailymotion to pay it more than 22 million euros ($27 million) for publishing illegally 15,000 videos using Mediaset content.

The court also ordered American portal Veoh, known as Qlipso Inc. at the time of the offence, to pay Mediaset more than 3.3 million euros and 60,000 euros in costs.

Dailymotion and Veoh could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.8215 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Louise Heavens)