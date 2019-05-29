Mediaset not planning to raise ProSiebenSat.1 stake further for now - source

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset does not plan to increase a recently acquired 9.6 percent stake in ProSiebenSat.1 for now, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source added Mediaset, which disclosed its ProSiebenSat.1 holding earlier on Wednesday, was not seeking any board representation at the German media group.

Mediaset, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest, has in recent months repeatedly flagged the idea of a cross border tie-up to fend off competition from global rivals such as Netflix.