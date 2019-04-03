Prosiebensat.1 shares rise after Mediaset chairman comments revive merger talk

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Shares in ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset rose on Wednesday after the chairman of the Italian broadcaster said the company was still studying a possible cross-border deal.

Mediaset’s top executives have repeatedly floated the idea of creating a pan-European TV player to fend off competition from established rivals and online content providers such as Netflix.

Germany’s ProSiebenSat 1 Media has been mentioned as a possible partner for Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster which is owned by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

In answer to a question on whether Mediaset could tie up with “the Germans”, Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri said a cross-border deal was still being studied.

“It’s not just up to us,” he added however.

Traders on Wednesday said the comments had revived merger speculation, adding ProSiebenSat.1 could become a takeover candidate given its shares are trading near a seven-year low.

The German broadcaster denied in September it was discussing a cross-border European merger and was instead focusing on developing its own business.

ProSieben shares were 3.7 percent higher by 0830 GMT while Mediaset gained 2.9 percent.