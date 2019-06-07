Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2019 / 5:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mediaset puts group under Dutch roof in pursuit of Europe plan

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset unveiled on Friday a corporate overhaul that would put the group, including its main overseas subsidiary in Spain, under a Dutch holding company and in a better position to pursue pan-European media alliances.

Under the plan, a Dutch shell company would carry out a reverse takeover of both Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and Madrid-listed Mediaset Espana, issuing shares to owners of both. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi Editing by Mark Bendeich)

