UPDATE 1-Mediaset board to discuss reorganisation on Friday -source

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset will discuss reorganising its corporate structure at an extraordinary board meeting on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The company is considering moving its legal headquarters to the Netherlands, a second source said separately.

A Mediaset spokesman declined to comment. Its shares were up 1.5 percent at 0900 GMT.

Mediaset last week bought a 9.6% stake in German rival ProSiebenSat.1, fuelling speculation that might be a first step towards creating a pan-European TV company.

The two companies on May 31 denied they were in talks on creating such a company.

Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Friday that Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, was likely to move its legal domicile to a Dutch holding.

The move could help a deal with ProSiebenSat, the report said.

The second source said the company reorgansation would involve Spanish unit Mediaset Espana, whose shares were suspended on Friday by Spain’s market watchdog.

A Mediaset spokesman denied that there were plans to buy out minority investors in Mediaset Espana.