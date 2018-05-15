Italy's Mediaset Q1 net profits down 75 percent year-on-year

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s private broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday its first quarter net profits fell 75 percent compared to the previous year, despite revenues rising slightly.

Net profit in the first three months of the year was down to 3.5 million euros, from 15.9 million euros in the same period in 2017.

The Milan-based TV group said that it expected advertising sales in first five months of year to be slightly up compared to the previous year.