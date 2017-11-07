Italy's Mediaset to achieve operating profits on positive advertising trend

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it expected to achieve a positive operating and net results this year, after posting third quarter sales broadly in line with last year.

The Milan-based group said revenues in the months between July and September were 687.1 million euros ($795 million) and the operating loss in the period amounted to 18 million euros.

The company, owned by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said in a statement that a positive trend for advertising sales and an increase of its market share would allow it to reach its full-year objectives. ($1 = 0.8642 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)