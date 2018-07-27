Mediaset Jan-July advertising lifted by World Cup as H1 profits fall

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Private broadcaster Mediaset said on Friday its advertising revenues in Italy in the months between January and June rose 4 percent year-on year, lifted by the World Cup, despite posting a 43 percent drop in first-half net profit. The Milan-based TV broadcaster, controlled by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi family, has in recent months clinched a deal aimed at broadening the services offered to its viewers and distribute its content.

Mediaset posted 1.85 billion euros in revenues in the first half of the year, in line with 2017, but net profit fell to 42.8 million euros from 74.8 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

The broadcaster said that if its recent bid on masts group EI Towers proves successful, the operation would boost the group’s net income for the rest of the year. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)