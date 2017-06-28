Italy's Mediaset files new claim against France's Vivendi

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Mediaset has filed a new claim against France's Vivendi, the private broadcaster's chairman Fedele Confalonieri said on Wednesday, as feuding between the two groups over a failed pay-TV deal grows.

Confalonieri said the new claim was on the grounds of contract violation, unfair competition and breaking TV pluralism laws.

Confalonieri, speaking at the beginning of the Milan-based group's annual shareholder meeting, did not give any further details.

The two groups are already involved in a legal battle in the Milan courts after Vivendi in July pulled out of an 800 million euro ($857 million) contract that would have given it full control of Mediaset's pay-Tv unit Premium.

Confalonieri said the unexpected U-turn by the French group had not allowed the group to "express its full potential" and that Mediaset would do everything possible to bring Premium back into "equilibrium". (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)