FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Broadcasting
April 3, 2018 / 12:46 PM / in 20 hours

Italy watchdog might ask more details on Mediaset deal with Sky - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog is considering asking for more details on a deal broadcaster Mediaset signed last week with Sky’s Italian unit, a source said on Tuesday.

“They will decide quickly whether to ask for all the documentation,” the source close to the matter said.

On Friday Mediaset said the deal would allow it to broadcast its pay-TV Premium Cinema and TV series channels on Sky’s satellite platform.

Sky Italia would be able to use Mediaset’s Premium pay-TV digital platform for its own offering of services and channels. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.