Italy's Mediaset to launch revamped video streaming app next month - sources

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Mediaset plans to unify its video app services in a revamp, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the Italian broadcaster boosts its online offer after winning the right to stream top European soccer matches.

As video service platforms like Netflix are becoming increasingly popular among Italians, partly due to lockdowns and a gradual increase in broadband penetration, Mediaset is set to unify its free and pay streaming offer into a single platform, the sources said.

The new streaming platform, called Mediaset Play Infinity, will be launched in April and will later include a subscription service dedicated to UEFA Champions League matches, the sources said. They added it might also host third-party pay channels.

Mediaset was not immediately available to comment.

Last month the Italian broadcaster, controlled by the family of former Prime Minster Silvio Berlusconi, announced it had won non-exclusive rights to screen 121 Champions League soccer matches per season in the three years to 2024.

News of Mediaset’s planned overhaul of its streaming activities was first reported by Italian daily Italia Oggi earlier on Tuesday.

Mediaset shares, which gained as much as 3.8% in the day, were up 2.8% by 1430 GMT versus a 0.8% rise in the European media index. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)