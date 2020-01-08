Broadcasting
Vivendi has filed request to suspend freeze on Mediaset stake

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Vivendi filed a request with an Italian court last Thursday to suspend a ruling forcing it to freeze two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, according to a document released on Wednesday by Mediaset auditors.

In 2017 Italy’s communications watchdog said Vivendi’s stakes in Mediaset and Telecom Italia broke rules designed to prevent a concentration of power in the telecoms and media sectors, ordering it to cut one of the stakes below 10%.

