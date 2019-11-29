Judge will decide on Vivendi request to suspend Mediaset's European plan - source

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - An Italian judge will decide on Vivendi’s request to suspend Mediaset’s pan-European project, as she took note that the two groups failed to settle their long-running dispute, a legal source said on Friday.

However it was not clear when the judge would take her decision.

The Italian broadcaster and the French media group could not reach a deal to end their long-running legal dispute before a court hearing on Friday, sources close to the matter said. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Francesca Landini)