Italy judge sets new hearing in Mediaset-Vivendi case for Dec. 6 - sources

Dec 2 (Reuters) - An Italian judge scheduled for Dec. 6 the new hearing in Vivendi’s request to block Mediaset’s pan-European television project, two legal sources said on Monday.

The two groups, locked in a series of legal battles, have clashed over the Italian group’s plans to create a pan-European TV champion through Dutch-based holding MediaForEurope (MFE).

The Milan judge earlier this month gave the companies until Nov. 29 to settle their disagreements outside the courts but the two groups failed to reach an accord. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Giulia Segreti)