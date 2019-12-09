Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 9, 2019 / 10:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italian judge takes until Jan.21 to rule on Mediaset's MFE holding-source

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An Italian judge will examine on Jan. 21 a request by France’s Vivendi to suspend a corporate reorganisation at Italian broadcaster Mediaset , effectively putting the overhaul on hold at least until then, a legal source said.

Controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset is pursuing a plan to create a pan-European TV champion by merging its Italian and Spanish TL5.MC businesses under a Dutch holding company dubbed MfE.

Vivendi, which is Mediaset’s second largest shareholder with a 29% stake, is challenging the corporate overhaul in court, saying it harms minority shareholders.

On Jan. 10, a meeting of Mediaset shareholders will be called to approve amendments to MfE’s by-laws introduced to comply with indications previously received by the court.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below