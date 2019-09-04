Vivendi confirms group has built a 1% stake in Mediaset Espana

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Vivendi has built a 1% stake in Mediaset’s Spanish unit, a spokesman for the French media giant said on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports.

Mediaset Espana was holding a shareholder meeting on Wednesday to approve a corporate overhaul that would see it merge with Mediaset under a newly created Dutch holding, as part of the group’s pan-European growth strategy.

“I confirm that Vivendi has bought a little more than 1% of Mediaset Espana, representing roughly 3.3 million shares,” the spokesman said, declining to elaborate further on this acquisition. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Louise Heavens)