Mediaset prevents Vivendi and its trust from voting at shareholder meeting

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said its board rejected requests from Vivendi and Simon Fiduciaria to vote at its shareholder meeting on Thursday.

The group said Vivendi and its trust were not entitled to exercise administrative rights, including voting rights.

Mediaset will not allow Simon Fiduciaria to take part in the meeting, while it does not object to Vivendi participating.

Mediaset has been embroiled in a legal battle with Vivendi since 2016 when the French media conglomerate, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, pulled out of a deal to buy Mediaset’s pay-TV unit. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Davide Barbuscia)