UPDATE 1-Spanish judge keeps Mediaset's pan-European TV plan on hold

(Adds background, Mediaset statement)

By Emma Pinedo and Elvira Pollina

MILAN/MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - A Spanish judge upheld the suspension of a planned corporate overhaul at Mediaset, in a blow to the ambitions of Italy’s top commercial broadcaster to pursue a pan-European growth plan which its second-largest shareholder Vivendi opposes.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, last year Mediaset approved a merger between its Italian and Spanish units under a Dutch company called MediaforEurope.

Under Mediaset’s plan, the vehicle would act as platform for building alliances with peers and creating a continental TV champion able to take on competition from video streaming services like Netflix.

But Vivendi, the French group led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, launched a legal fight against the project, saying the governance structure of the new entity would give the Berlusconis too much power.

After a Spanish judge suspended the project in October, Mediaset and its subsidiary approved some changes to the bylaws in a bid to unblock the plan.

A request by Mediaset to lift the precautionary suspension of the project was rejected on Thursday, a court document showed. Separately, a Dutch court last week temporarily halted the operation until Sept. 1.

Mediaset, which could appeal Thursday’s ruling, said in a statement it would stick to its cross-border growth plan through unspecified “new ways”, blaming Vivendi for damaging the company and the whole European broadcasting system.

Vivendi and Mediaset have been at odds since 2016 when the French conglomerate pulled out of an 800 million euro agreement to buy Mediaset’s loss-making pay-TV unit.

Vivendi went on to build a 29% stake in Mediaset, a move which the Italian broadcaster considers hostile.

A legal case has been ongoing ever since. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid and Elvira Pollina in Milan Editing by Inti Landauro and David Holmes)