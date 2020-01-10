Cyclical Consumer Goods
Mediaset shareholders approve changes to pan-European holding plan

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mediaset shareholders on Friday approved governance modifications to a European expansion plan despite opposition from the Italian broadcaster’s second-largest investor Vivendi, which is fighting the plan in court.

In total just under 80% of votes at a special shareholder meeting were in favour of the changes to the by-laws of the Dutch holding company into which Mediaset plans to fold its domestic and Spanish businesses.

