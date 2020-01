MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mediaset said on Friday it would not allow the trust that holds most of Vivendi’s stake in the Italian broadcaster to vote at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Friday.

Mediaset called the meeting to approve governance tweaks needed to ease a pan-European expansion plan which its second-largest investor Vivendi is trying to block in court. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Valentina Za)