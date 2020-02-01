Italy judge to rule on Mediaset's TV project as early as next week - sources

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - An Italian judge is set to decide as early as next week on a request by French media group Vivendi to suspend a planned reorganization at Italian broadcaster Mediaset , four legal sources said after a closed-door hearing on Saturday.

The judge did not provide a deadline for the decision but a ruling is expected in the coming days, the sources said.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset wants to merge its Italian and Spanish units into a Dutch entity, dubbed MediaforEurope (MFE).

But Vivendi, which is Mediaset’s second largest shareholder with a 29% stake, is fighting the project in courts across Europe, saying the governance structure of the new entity would strengthen Berlusconi’s grip on the company. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Gavin Jones)