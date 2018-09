MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset is not planning to buy the 48 percent of its Spanish unit it does not own, a spokesman said on Monday, denying a media report.

“There is no plan to buy 48 percent of Mediaset Espana ,” a spokesman said, adding the group reviews options to create value on a regular basis. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Francesca Landini)