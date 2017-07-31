FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 16 days ago

Taiwan's Mediatek posts worst quarterly profit in over 5 years

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Mediatek, a global fabless semiconductor company, said its second-quarter net income plunged 67 percent from a year ago, its worst quarterly earnings in more than five years.

The company posted a net income of T$2.21 billion ($73.17 million) for the quarter ending June, compared with T$6.59 billion a year ago.

The average forecast was T$2.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters' SmartEstimates.

$1 = 30.2050 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

