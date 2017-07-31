UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Mediatek posts worst quarterly profit in over 5 years

(Adds exec comments from earnings call, revenue outlook)

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Mediatek, a global fabless semiconductor company, said second-quarter net income plunged 67 percent from a year ago, its worst quarterly earnings in more than five years, due partly to its market share loss in the smartphone business.

The company's net income fell to T$2.21 billion ($73.17 million) for the quarter ending June, compared with T$6.59 billion a year ago.

The average forecast was T$2.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters' SmartEstimates.

In the last few quarters, Mediatek has faced intense pressure in the smartphone business due to competition and the loss of market share, Chief Financial Officer David Ku said on an earnings conference call on Monday.

He nevertheless qualified that smartphone gross margins have stabilised in the last two quarters.

"For both the second and third quarters, smartphone gross margins have actually stabilised," he said. "We won't see a reversal until our new product comes out in Q4 this year."

Mediatek, which posted a 20 percent fall in second-quarter revenue at T$58.08 billion, expects its third-quarter revenue to be in the range of T$59.2 billion to T$63.9 billion.

The third-quarter guidance is a 2 percent to 10 percent top line growth. Smartphone growth will form the lower end of the range while growth sectors will form the higher end, Ku said.

On the earnings call, Mediatek executives emphasised that the company's portfolio is balanced with revenues coming from its non-smartphone businesses as well.

In particular, the company is optimistic about growth sectors such as IOT as well as automotive semiconductors. It has also made significant investments in artificial intelligence research and development.

"It's hard to find a single area that will be as big as the smartphone," said Co-CEO Rick Tsai, who joined Mediatek around two months ago.

"Our company is not focused on finding the next big thing, that's not a safe route. We need to find several very good, profitable things. We're on the way of doing that." ($1 = 30.2050 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)