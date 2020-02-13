‘Representatives’ can’t sue Medicaid on beneficiaries’ behalf – 7th Circuit

A regulation that allows Medicaid applicants and beneficiaries to designate a representative to act on their behalf in “all matters with the agency” does not authorize the representative to file suit on their behalf, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that Bria Health Services and several other consultants to the long-term care industry lacked standing to sue the state of Illinois and its Medicaid Managed Care Organizations - including Aetna Better Health, Cigna, Humana Health Plan and Molina Healthcare - on behalf of the facilities’ residents.

