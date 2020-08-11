Fifth Amendment privilege applies to anti-forfeiture order in Medicaid fraud case – 9th Circuit

A Medicaid-fraud and money-laundering suspect cannot be forced to withdraw all proceeds of his alleged scheme from any bank on the continent of Africa and to deposit the money with the U.S. Marshal’s Service pending trial, a federal appeals court held Monday in a case of first impression.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the repatriation order against Alexander Oriho, doing business as Rhino’s Med. Trans., violated the U.S. Constitution’s Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

