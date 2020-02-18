D.C. Circuit nixes Medicaid work requirement

The Trump administration violated federal law by approving a work requirement for Medicaid recipients in Arkansas without considering how many people would lose their health insurance coverage as a result, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the principal objective of Medicaid is “indisputably” to provide healthcare coverage, and that the federal government is authorized to approve experimental state Medicaid programs only if they are “likely to promote” that objective.

