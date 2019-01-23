Medical groups back challenge to Kentucky Medicaid work requirements

A coalition of medical and public health groups on Tuesday threw their support behind a lawsuit that seeks to prevent Kentucky from implementing new work requirements for people who receive Medicaid benefits.

Seven organizations including the American Medical Association filed an amicus brief in federal court in Washington, D.C. backing a group of Kentucky residents challenging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ approval of Kentucky’s plan.

