Ciox Health not subject to medical records overcharge law - 6th Circuit

A Tennessee law that bars hospitals from overcharging patients for copies of their medical records does not limit the amount that outside contractors can charge for fulfilling those requests, a divided federal appeals court held on Thursday. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling for Ciox Health, doing business as HealthPort Technologies, in a class action by Tennessee residents Richard Faber and Jennifer Monroe under the Tennessee Medical Records Act and common law.

